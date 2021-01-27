‘Highly’ contagious COVID-19 UK variant in Ky., likely to be infected if exposed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With two cases of the COVID-19 UK variant found in Northern Kentucky, local health leaders call the news ‘concerning.’

Kentucky joins the list of now 26 states that have reported the UK variant as two people in Kenton County have become infected.

“Over time, mutations occur, this is typical it happens in viruses all the time,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner with Kentucky Department of Public Health.

On the virus itself, there are little spike proteins that are all over the outside of it. Each one of those proteins has a different number.

“If it’s the UK variant, you’ll see one different sequence. If it’s the Brazil variant, you’ll see another different type of sequence,” explained Melinda Joyce, Vice President of Corporate Support Services at Med Center Health.

The variant is found to be more contagious and has local health leaders concerned.

“It will move through areas quicker. So you know, knowing that it’s now here in Kentucky is something that we all need to worry about,” said Joyce.

Dr. Stack says anyone who is exposed to this variant is more likely to be infected.

“They can infect more people more quickly,” he explained. “It’s not more dangerous for the person who gets it than the previous version of the virus, but since more people can get it more quickly and more easily, that means you could have more people that get sick, more people who die.”

Because of this, Governor Beshear predicts there are already more cases than reported at this time.

“We gotta assume that given how infectious it is and how more aggressively it spreads, that it’s beyond the two individuals. And the CDC is saying this will be the dominant strain,” said Beshear.

The good news is that both vaccines are said to be effective against the UK variant.

“That means you’re still going to have the efficacy that you expect,” said Joyce.

Beshear says the two individuals with this UK variant are in Kenton County have not been hospitalized and are doing fine.

Local labs cannot detect this variant, the test swabs have to be sent to the state which is then sent off to the CDC to confirm the variant.

“They’re sent on to the CDC, so that they can make sure that they’re identifying which particular variant has been identified,” explained Joyce.

