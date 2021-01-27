Kentuckians still plagued with unemployment issues into the new year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on total unemployment insurance (UI) claims filed, total claims pending, $300 payments, 1099s, UI payment debit cards and fraud reporting.

Cubbage said there have been 1,542,008 unemployment claims, including duplicates, filed in Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 40,748 pending claims with no fraud or identity issues. In total, there are approximately 665,000 unique claims representing about 600,000 claimants.

“Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) programmers are working on programming for how PUA claimants with backdated weeks claim those weeks in an expedited manner, and I’ll have an update regarding how that programming in our next update,” Cubbage said.

Still, many say they’ve yet to receive benefits, were declined benefits after their claims were approved, have waited hours on hold to speak with an unemployment representative or never had calls returned.

Bowling Green resident Benjamin Lawrence says the pressure to provide for his family is mounting.

“In the beginning, when we had the initial COVID shutdown, I didn’t have any problems, I was able to get my money fairly quickly, I didn’t have any real trouble with it. But the second time around, it’s like pulling teeth. Actually, it’s worse than pulling teeth, I’d assume pull my teeth out, if it meant that I could actually get some of the money because I’m financially drowning,” said Lawrence. “There’s a lot of people who, even if they got their unemployment are not going to have enough money to pay their bills.”

Gov. Beshear announced up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.

“If you are still receiving payments on a debit card, payments to that card will end this week. You will have until the end of February to spend any balance on that card. If you do not update your profile with a bank account before your next payment issues after the end of the debit card program, you will get a paper check. Please make sure we have your accurate mailing address uploaded if you will be getting a paper check. For new claimants who filed after Jan. 1, 2021, you should have only had the option for a direct deposit or paper check. This only affects those who chose a prepaid card prior to 2020.

“Finally, I want to warn Kentuckians that we have had an uptick of fraudulent claims. If you receive a letter from OUI regarding a claim for yourself or one of your employees and you or the employee did not file a claim, please email UIFraud@ky.gov and we will flag the claim and make sure nothing is paid. If you are concerned about identity theft, please check out the resources on the Kentucky Attorney General’s website.”

