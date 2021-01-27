Advertisement

Kentucky Derby festival events return, but without fans

Originally postponed until August and September, Kentucky Derby Festival anchor events Thunder Over Louisville, the miniMarathon and the Pegasus Parade all have now been canceled.(WAVE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville’s citywide celebration leading into the Kentucky Derby will return this year. But its top events will look very different without spectators.

Kentucky Derby Festival organizers say the annual fireworks bonanza Thunder Over Louisville and air show will not take place at the city’s Waterfront Park.

Instead, the events will be presented with a mix of taped and live segments.

The goal is keeping spectators from gathering.

The Pegasus Parade will also look different without a traditional procession down Broadway in downtown Louisville.

