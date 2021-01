BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Lady Dragons came away with a 58-37 home win over the Warren East Lady Raiders. Warren Central was lead by Sophomore point guard Saniyah Shelton who finished with 21 points.

The Lady Dragons improve to 3-0 on the season while the Lady Raiders fall to 1-4.

