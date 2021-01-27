Lady Tops will play Charlotte this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU women’s basketball team has rescheduled a pair of games against Charlotte and will play the 49ers on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30 in Bowling Green. Both games will tipoff at 4 p.m.

The series takes the place of the Lady Toppers’ scheduled games at Old Dominion that were previously announced to have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.

WKU and Charlotte were originally scheduled to play Jan. 1 and 2 in Bowling Green, but the series was postponed.

