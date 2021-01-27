Advertisement

Lady Tops will play Charlotte this weekend

Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU women’s basketball team has rescheduled a pair of games against Charlotte and will play the 49ers on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30 in Bowling Green. Both games will tipoff at 4 p.m.

The series takes the place of the Lady Toppers’ scheduled games at Old Dominion that were previously announced to have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Monarch program.

WKU and Charlotte were originally scheduled to play Jan. 1 and 2 in Bowling Green, but the series was postponed.

