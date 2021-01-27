Monroe Co. compiles vaccine waitlist for ages 70+

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department has provided an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine at its facility.

According to the Health Director, Jill Ford, Monroe County Health Department has not yet been approved to begin phase 1b of the vaccination plan- individuals of the ages 70 and up. The tentative timeline for when that phase will begin is February, the department said.

The health department says they have only received enough vaccine for phase 1a healthcare personnel in the county and they have begun administering second booster doses to phase 1a healthcare workers.

Monroe County Health Department says they are currently compiling a vaccine waiting list for individuals ages 70 years and older.

