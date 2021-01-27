Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 12 new cases.

The current case total for Muhlenberg County is 2,517.

The MCHD is currently managing 147 active cases of the coronavirus.

The Health Department will be at Midland Community Center on 02/01/2021 and Beechmont Community Center on 2/3/2021 for free testing.

Call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

The health department says the best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

Symptoms of COVID19 can include fever, cough or shortness of breath. People who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department for a mobile test site appointment

2. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777

4. Visit an urgent care center

5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

