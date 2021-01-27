Advertisement

Pizza buffet chain Cici’s files for bankruptcy

Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cici's Pizza has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Cici's Pizza via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffet restaurant chain Cici’s has filed for bankruptcy.

Cici’s filed for bankruptcy in court on Monday, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chain has about 300 locations across 26 states.

Unlike other pizza establishments, Cici’s struggled to make delivery a viable option due to its buffet-style business model.

Regulations limiting in-person dining have also impacted the company’s bottom line. Cici’s has between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The chain came to an agreement in December for its primary lender, D&G Investors, to purchase the company and its $82 million in debt.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
File image
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Hart County crash
Kentucky internet speed test
Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear: More contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Kentucky
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Biden pick for transportation, Buttigieg, advances in Senate
The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol...
FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
LIVE: COVID task force speaks; Biden ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings