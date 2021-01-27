Snow Moves Out, but Cold Stays for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A burst of snow has moved in and out of Bowling Green. Expect snow to end everywhere tonight, with any accumulations generally less than 1/2″ and confined to grassy areas. However, as temperatures fall into the 20s, some slick spots are possible.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday, but it will be quite chilly! Highs will likely not make it out of the 30s. Friday looks just a tad warmer, with readings back into the low 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Another unsettled weekend is in the cards. Our next storm system arrives Saturday with rain likely. Some of the rain could be fairly heavy late Saturday into Saturday night. Scattered showers end by Sunday afternoon as the weathermaker heads east. Highs will be warmer over the weekend, reaching into the low 50s with breezy conditions.

February begins Monday, and it begins on a cold note! A few flurries are possible Monday morning, otherwise we look dry Monday afternoon through Wednesday. Highs will struggle to make 40 Monday and Tuesday before some warming Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. High 39, Low 19, winds N-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 27, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy and Mild. High 51, Low 42, winds S-15

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 70 (1944)

Record Low: -9 (1963)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 3.46″ (0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 3.46″ (0.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.