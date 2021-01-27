Advertisement

Tayveon Bibb murder case goes to the Grand Jury

Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb.(Warren County Regional Jail and Barren County Detention Center)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two suspects arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb made a court appearance for their preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt both made their appearance virtually that Judge Sam Potter presided over.

A BGPD detective explained their findings and went into detail on the investigation.

Judge Potter then referred the case to the Grand Jury.

Anderson was arrested back on January 18 in Bowling Green. Britt was also arrested that same day in Barren County.

The judge did not make any changes to their bonds, which remain at one million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

