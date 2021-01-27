Tracking rain and snow Wednesday afternoon with accumulations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for the afternoon through tonight as roadways and sidewalks could become slick and icy due to today’s precipitation arriving in Kentucky!

We're tracking impacts that will linger into Thursday morning due to today's precipitation moving in! (WBKO)

A wave of energy is in Missouri and Arkansas and will move into the region later today. Ahead of the energy, we have clouds moving in and will increase during the day. Throughout the region, winds are out of the north and northeast, so temperatures will be difficult to climb out of the 30s for most of south-central Kentucky and once the clouds arrive it will be even more difficult. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s and low 40s before the precipitation arrives. Around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain and snow mix will move from west to east and any snow that is mixed in will melt initially. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., rain will phase out as the region will see all snow as colder air swoops in. From 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., we’ll see light to moderate snow showers continue. Though most of the snow that falls will melt on contact initially, we do expect some accumulations through the region - the closer to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, the lighter the accumulations. Areas towards Louisville and Lexington will see accumulations between 1-3″ possible (snowfall map below).

These snowfall amounts aren’t significant for this region; in fact, roadways will be generally wet through the afternoon. What we are concerned about, and the reason why we issued a First Alert Weather Day, will be the impacts that linger beyond sunset. Low temperatures tonight will fall down in the mid-to-low 20s as clearing skies develop with continued north winds. This drop in temperatures will create for some icy conditions, starting with bridges and overpasses and eventually on roads and sidewalks. We can’t stress enough to please drive with caution this afternoon, tonight and during the Thursday morning commute as even wet roads will become icy in spots. Stay tuned to 13 News on television, on our website, and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast in south-central Kentucky!

This is the latest from the WBKO First Alert Weather Center on how much snowfall we expect (including what will likely melt on contact). (WBKO)

Thursday morning will start off with some areas of ice and light snow accumulations, but conditions will improve through the morning as skies will be mostly sunny. Sunshine continues through the day with high thin clouds possible in the afternoon. Highs will be cold as winds will continue from the north, only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s. The dry weather continues for Friday as skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in the region. The weekend brings another weather-maker to the region. We’ll have the potential for another good, soaking rain that exists late Saturday through Sunday along with breezy south and west winds, which will keep things warm with highs in the low 50s. Then next week, the start of February, will be chilly with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM rain/snow showers. High 40. Low 23. Winds N at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 39. Low 19. Winds N at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Low 27. Winds SE at 4 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 70 (1944)

Record Low Today: -9 (1963)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 60

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.46″ (+0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 3.46″ (+0.48″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.