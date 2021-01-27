Wintry Weather for Late Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got a badly-needed chance to dry out Tuesday, but another disturbance is knocking at our door! This one will bring us a chance for both light rain and light snow late Wednesday, with some minor snow accumulation a possibility.

Clouds increase Wednesday morning with light rain breaking out initially Wednesday afternoon. As temperatures drop toward evening, rain could change to a period of light snow by around the evening commute. Snow will likely melt on contact at first, but it could accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces, by Wednesday evening. Amounts should be well under 1″ for most. Roads should be just wet for the Wednesday evening commute, but a few slick spots may develop Wednesday night as readings dive into the cold 20s.

The work week ends on a dry but chilly note. Highs may not climb out of the 30s Thursday with low 40s for Friday. Expect partial sunshine both days.

The weekend brings another weathermaker to the region. Potential for another good, soaking rain exists late Saturday into Saturday night with a few light showers possible Sunday before we dry out to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain Mixed with Snow Late. High 40, Low 23, Winds N-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. High 39, Low 19, winds N-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 29, winds SE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 71 (1962)

Record Low: -10 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.46″ (0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 3.46″ (0.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 5:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

