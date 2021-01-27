Advertisement

Wintry Weather for Late Wednesday

Minor Snow Accumulation Possible
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got a badly-needed chance to dry out Tuesday, but another disturbance is knocking at our door! This one will bring us a chance for both light rain and light snow late Wednesday, with some minor snow accumulation a possibility.

Clouds increase Wednesday morning with light rain breaking out initially Wednesday afternoon. As temperatures drop toward evening, rain could change to a period of light snow by around the evening commute. Snow will likely melt on contact at first, but it could accumulate, especially on grassy surfaces, by Wednesday evening. Amounts should be well under 1″ for most. Roads should be just wet for the Wednesday evening commute, but a few slick spots may develop Wednesday night as readings dive into the cold 20s.

The work week ends on a dry but chilly note. Highs may not climb out of the 30s Thursday with low 40s for Friday. Expect partial sunshine both days.

The weekend brings another weathermaker to the region. Potential for another good, soaking rain exists late Saturday into Saturday night with a few light showers possible Sunday before we dry out to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain Mixed with Snow Late. High 40, Low 23, Winds N-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. High 39, Low 19, winds N-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 29, winds SE-5

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 71 (1962)

Record Low: -10 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.46″ (0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 3.46″ (0.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 5:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Fire in Bowling Green closes Bypass.
31W Bypass reopened following structure fire
Logan Peterson was reported missing in Barren County on January 18, 2021
Barren County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing teen
The Richardsville Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle on January 25, 2021.
Man jumps out of sinking car to safety in Richardsville
Alleged robber reportedly held a Bowling Green business owner at gunpoint.
Bowling Green man wrestles with alleged robber while held at gunpoint

Latest News

Tracking the latest river and creek levels in south-central Kentucky.
A breezy, dry and warm Tuesday before a midweek cool down!
Tracking the latest river and creek levels in south-central Kentucky.
Breezy and warm, but tracking rain/snow for Wednesday
Tracking flood advisories and warnings from yesterday's rain.
Breezy and warm Tuesday before we cool down midweek!
Breezy and mild as sunshine returns Tuesday
A Quieter Tuesday!