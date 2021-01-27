WKU Football release their 2021 schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Is it too early to get excited about the 2021 WKU Football season? I don’t think so. Well if you aren’t already excited I bet the schedule will do the trick. Today, WKU Athletics announced who the Tops will face off against this season.

2021 WKU Football Schedule

Sept. 4 – UT Martin

Sept. 11 – at Army (9-3)

Sept. 18 – BYE WEEK

Sept. 25 – #11 Indiana

Oct. 2 – at Michigan State

Oct. 9 – UTSA

Oct. 16 – at Old Dominion

Oct. 23 – at FIU

Oct. 30 – Charlotte

Nov. 6 – Middle Tennessee

Nov. 13 – at Rice

Nov. 20 – Florida Atlantic

Nov. 27 – at Marshall

The WKU non-conference schedule is a tough one. The Hilltoppers will face teams with a combined opponent record of 24-15 from their previous seasons. In 2019, UT Martin finished third in the FCS’ Ohio Valley Conference with a 5-2 mark in league play.

The Army Golden Knights went 9-3 with a 24-21 loss to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl and #11 Indiana finished second in the Big Ten East Division, behind national runner-up Ohio State. 2020 was a down year for the Michigan State Spartans(2-5), but they will look to bounce back in 202. The Spartans had won six or more games in 12 of the previous 13 campaigns.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Hilltoppers and Michigan State, marking WKU’s first trip to the state of Michigan since a 17-14 loss at Eastern Michigan in 1971. The Hilltoppers will look to improve upon an 0-3 all-time mark against the Hoosiers, as Indiana will become the first Power Five program to play twice at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Previously, the Hoosiers defeated WKU by a score of 38-21 in Bowling Green in 2010

In addition, the Hilltoppers are 3-0 against the Black Knights, including a 19-7 victory by WKU in 2019. The Hilltoppers and Skyhawks will rekindle a rivalry that has not been played in 20 years. WKU is 4-0 all-time against UT Martin, with all four matchups as consecutive season-openers from 1997-to-2000; WKU won those four contests with a combined score of 196-to-17.

Head coach Tyson Helton will be in his third season at the helm of the Hilltopper program after producing a 14-11 mark (including 10-5 in C-USA play) and reaching two bowl games in his first two years. WKU finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, including a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the 22nd Annual LendingTree Bowl. The Hilltoppers were only 1-of-16 college football teams in the nation to play in 12 or more games during the COVID-19-affected year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.