A cool, but dry Thursday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After snow showers moved through the region on Wednesday evening, we start off Thursday on a cold note! Roadways could be icy this morning, especially to our north towards the Louisville and Lexington metro areas - but this afternoon’s sunshine will help melt away some areas of ice.

Our remote learning forecast for Thursday looks to be dry, but cold across the region. (WBKO)

Conditions will improve through the morning as skies will be mostly sunny, though areas of partly cloudy skies will linger for portions of the region. Highs will be cold as winds will continue from the north, only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s. The dry weather continues for Friday as skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s in the region.

The weekend brings another weather-maker to the region. We’ll have the potential for another good, soaking rain that arrives Saturday through Sunday along with breezy south and west winds, which will keep things warm with highs in the low 50s. Then next week, the start of February, will be chilly with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 37. Low 21. Winds N at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43. Low 27. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers likely. High 51. Low 42. Winds SE at 13 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 70 (1916, 1914)

Record Low Today: -18 (1963)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 39

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.42″)

Yearly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.42″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

