BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blue skies and sunshine returned Thursday, but it didn’t do much to warm afternoon temperatures. Some places barely got above freezing Thursday! At least we’ll be a little warmer Friday with sunshine sticking around before changes arrive this weekend.

Expect highs Friday to climb into the low 40s. The weekend looks even warmer, with upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. However, our weekend weather won’t be as nice as Friday’s. A storm system arrives Saturday evening, spreading rain into the region. The steadiest rain moves through Saturday night, although scattered showers remain likely Sunday.

Monday marks the first day of February, and the new month gets off to a cold start. With a few morning flurries possible, highs will only reach the upper 30s Monday. But another warming trend kicks in beginning Tuesday, lasting into Thursday. Mid-week looks dry before another weathermaker moves in with a good chance for rain Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High 43, Low 25, winds E-6

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy and Mild. High 49, Low 42, winds SE-13

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy and Mild. High 53, Low 33, winds W-14

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 37

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 70 (1916)

Record Low: -18 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 3.52″ (0.30″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.1″

Today’s Sunset: 5:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

