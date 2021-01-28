‘Augmented Reality’ technology for guided spinal procedures available at Greenview Regional Hospital

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has announced the implementation of the ‘Augmented Reality’ guidance system for spinal procedures.

This innovative technology allows surgeons to ‘see through’ a patient’s anatomy as if they have “x-ray vision”. The system is the first A.R. guidance system used in surgery and is currently approved for open and minimally invasive spine implant procedures.

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and spine surgeon, Dr. Christopher Cook are the first to use augmented reality in Kentucky as well as in the TriStar Health division and American Group of HCA Healthcare.

The technology was developed by Augmedics and the representative for Augmedics has also shared with the hospital that TriStar Greenview is the 15th site in the world to offer this technology to patients.

According to TriStar Greenview, the new surgical system consists of a transparent near-eye-display headset and all elements of a traditional navigation system. It accurately determines the position of surgical tools in real-time and superimposes them on the patient’s CT data. The navigation data is then projected onto the surgeon’s retina using the headset, allowing them to look simultaneously at both the patient and the navigation data.

