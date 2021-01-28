Advertisement

‘Augmented Reality’ technology for guided spinal procedures available at Greenview Regional Hospital

Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment...
Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment plans, insurance options, and financial assistance programs, and can discuss services appropriate for a variety of scenarios.(TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has announced the implementation of the ‘Augmented Reality’ guidance system for spinal procedures.

This innovative technology allows surgeons to ‘see through’ a patient’s anatomy as if they have “x-ray vision”. The system is the first A.R. guidance system used in surgery and is currently approved for open and minimally invasive spine implant procedures.

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and spine surgeon, Dr. Christopher Cook are the first to use augmented reality in Kentucky as well as in the TriStar Health division and American Group of HCA Healthcare.

The technology was developed by Augmedics and the representative for Augmedics has also shared with the hospital that TriStar Greenview is the 15th site in the world to offer this technology to patients.

According to TriStar Greenview, the new surgical system consists of a transparent near-eye-display headset and all elements of a traditional navigation system. It accurately determines the position of surgical tools in real-time and superimposes them on the patient’s CT data. The navigation data is then projected onto the surgeon’s retina using the headset, allowing them to look simultaneously at both the patient and the navigation data.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.
Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Detective: Suspects in Tayveon Bibb murder case had ongoing dispute with victim
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Our remote learning forecast for Thursday looks to be dry, but cold across the region.
A cool, but dry Thursday forecast
File image
Kentucky Attorney General’s office has ruled the Marshall County Judge Executive violated the Open Records Act
Good News: Truck Driver Saves Puppy
Good News: Truck Driver Saves Puppy
A cold, but dry end to the week before warm and wet conditions move back in the region!
A cold, but dry Thursday forecast