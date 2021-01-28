Barren County man arrested after assault, and multiple drug charges

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Cave City Police responded to a complaint of a subject who had been cut with a knife.

According to police, the victim advised police that he was letting his dog out, when his neighbor, Richard Gammon, was outside yelling and chasing his dog with a knife.

The victim, James Madden, asked Gammon to calm down.

Gammon came at Madden with a knife and threw Gammon on the hood of a car in self-defense.

Gammon cut the backside of Madden’s hand during the struggle.

Gammon was charged with Assault 2nd degree, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

