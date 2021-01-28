Bowling Green sets record rainfall for January day, rivers at high levels

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green received 2.54 inches of rain on Monday, January 25, surpassing the previous record of 2.4 inches of rain on January 25, 1902. That’s 72 percent of our monthly average rainfall in one day.

Brian Schoettmer is lead forecaster for the National Weather Service Louisville and said that’s concerning. “Even in the summer that’s a lot of rain, but when you’re in January you don’t have any greenery to absorb some of that rainfall, and...all of your greenery being dead, all that rain runs off quicker and that finds its way into the rivers quicker and it creates rises and flooding problems.”

The NWS used its new drone program to complete a flood survey in Butler County’s Woodbury community this week. That information will be used to help emergency managers and planners to know what kind of impacts occur at what flood stage. Aerial photos of flooding at 30-31 feet will help determine what roadways, homes and businesses are potentially affected when the river crests that high.

Schoettmer attributed higher rainfall to the La Nina weather pattern, which creates a stationary front that creates “wave after wave of precipitation moving along that. It basically is going to be a situation where we’re expecting above-normal rainfall really going through February, March, April.” He points out that rivers are already up after a 2-4 inch rainfall and if we continue to see rain systems every couple of days, they will stay at high levels, which can create higher-impact flooding. Periods of dry weather between rainfall will help rivers recover but Schoettmer said “It certainly sets the table for that potential to be increased.”

The Climate Prediction Center has a three month outlook for expected precipitation, and anticipate above-normal amounts for the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys during that time period. Schoettmer said it’s “something we’re certainly concerned about, and we monitor the rivers along with the Ohio River Forecast Center up in Cincinnati...something we’re definitely keeping an eye on as we head into the late winter and spring months.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.