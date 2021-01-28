Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.
Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Detective: Suspects in Tayveon Bibb murder case had ongoing dispute with victim
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports highest daily total of COVID-19 related deaths
Wealthy Canadian couple pose as motel workers in the indigenous community to get the COVID-19...
Wealthy Canadian couple accused of sneaking vaccine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the members' security concerns are being addressed.
Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker’s posts
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry