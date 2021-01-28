Advertisement

Charles Bassey named to Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist

WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.
WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.(Adam Gue/Marshall Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball center Charles Bassey has been named one of 15 members of the watch list for the 2021 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

Bassey is one of four players from outside the Power Five on the watch list for the award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, has established himself as one of the country’s elite defensive players.

As of Wednesday, Bassey led the nation in total blocks, rebounds and double-doubles. He also ranked second in blocks per game and defensive rebounds per game, as well as third in total rebounds per game.

The junior is averaging 17.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per contest. He’s one of just two players in the country with multiple games this season of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and the only player with three such games.

Bassey is the only player in the nation since at least 2010 with three games in a season of at least 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Bassey has also produced his nation-leading defensive numbers against top competition. WKU’s non-conference strength of schedule was ranked 16th in the country by the NET on Wednesday.

In four games against West Virginia, Louisville, Alabama and Memphis, the All-American candidate averaged 19 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.

Bassey has also been named to the National Player of the Year midseason watch lists for the John Wooden Award and Lute Olson Award, as well as the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

He’s been named Conference USA Player of the Week six times already this year, tying former Cincinnati star and longtime NBA pro Kenyon Martin for the league record for most in a single season.

