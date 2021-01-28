Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Theft and Credit Card Fraud

By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a woman’s wallet, that led to several fraudulent credit card transactions.

Police say the victim told them that while shopping at Meijer on November 16, 2020, she discovered someone had stolen her wallet from her purse. She said moments later, she learned her cards had been used at Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Target.

The total amount charged to the victim’s cards was more than $5,000 dollars.

Three suspects are seen on multiple surveillance images. One has noticeable tattoos on her left hand. They were seen leaving the stores in a newer model SUV.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, toll-free at 866-842-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

