Crime Stoppers: Theft and Credit Card Fraud

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a woman’s wallet, that led to several fraudulent credit card transactions.

Police say the victim told them that while shopping at Meijer on November 16, 2020, she discovered someone had stolen her wallet from her purse. She said moments later, she learned her cards had been used at Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Target.

The total amount charged to the victim’s cards was more than $5,000 dollars.

Three suspects are seen on multiple surveillance images. One has noticeable tattoos on her left hand. They were seen leaving the stores in a newer model SUV.

