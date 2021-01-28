‘It’s the right thing to do” | Gene Birk receives COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News’ Gene Birk received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at Med Center Health.

He does meet the age requirements that make individuals eligible for phase 1b of Kentucky’s vaccine plan. Birk did not jump the line, he texted SENIOR to 270-796-3200 and waited several weeks for an appointment. He said getting the vaccine was “the right thing to do,” and wanted to share his experience with southcentral Kentucky.

“Hopefully, they know me and trust me and believe me when I say it’s good,” Birk said about publicly getting the vaccine.

Our very own @GeneBirk_WBKO got his vaccine this morn! Yes, he met the eligible age requirement for phase 1b & no he didn’t jump the line. He texted and waited weeks for an appointment 🙂 He said getting vaccinated was the right thing to do. #shotofhope pic.twitter.com/LrTbh9x06M — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) January 28, 2021

You’ve seen Gene Birk from behind the screen delivering news for the past three decades but today, he became the story.

“That was nothing,” Birk said right after receiving the shot.

After entrenched in pandemic headlines the past eleven months, Birk said he was excited to receive what people are calling a ‘shot of hope.’

“Doing the news we hear about this every day,” said Birk.

Fifty-two years in the news industry, he adds that the past year has been unlike any other, so today for him, getting the vaccine meant a little bit more.

“You really didn’t know what story you’re gonna be reporting the next day,” he said. “And the emotions, it’s funny. I mean, I’ve had shots before but it’s just something about this, like, this is such a big deal.”

Receiving the vaccine in this public way goes beyond just his job title.

“To do it on TV- it’s just to show people it’s, you know, it’s not a big deal, come and do this thing.”

And so like every night, the man you welcome into your home, wants to again, deliver you another important message.

“There’s no need for any trepidation because it’s just easy. If most people don’t get it, it’s not going to work. So everybody, please, get out and get it. It’s not hard, it doesn’t hurt, it’s the right thing to do.”

Med Center Health still has thousands of appointments to book for people ages 70 and up. They say that about 6-10 percent of people are not showing up for their appointments, although, they do have a standby list ready to call people in case of no shows. They ask that you continue to be patient.

