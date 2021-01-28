Hart Co. mom warns of cell phone dangers after son’s battery combusts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cell phones. We use them every single day. The odds are you’re probably using one right now.

Hart County mother Kandi Smith is warning about their potential dangers after her son suffered second-degree burns when his cell phone battery combusted.

“He took the battery out of the LG cell phone and laid it on his TV entertainment center. It started getting red all of a sudden, and then the smoke was just coming out of it,” said Smith.

Smith said her son attempted to extinguish the battery, the intensity of the heat so hot he dropped it on the floor where it burned down to the hardwood.

“So we just poured water on it and it finally cooled off. When we went to pick it up--we had to pull it pretty hard off of the carpet. It burned all the way down from the pad and into the wood flooring,” said Smith.

REPORTER: “What was your immediate reaction when you saw all of this smoke filling the room?”

“Scared. I was very scared. I was just thanking God that it wasn’t any worse. It could have been a lot worse than it was,” said Smith.

Tech Connection technician Aldwin Balbuena says this event is rare, but there are circumstances where it can occur.

“Things that can make the battery combust are puncturing, bending, and overheating. So one of those three things must happen for a battery to combust. I gave you the example of the Note Seven, which was a manufacturing defect. So they recalled those because of the way that they made them,” said Aldwin.

While manufacturing issues do occur, Aldwin also says to use OEM certified chargers, never leave your phone in a hot car, and the obvious tip avoids damage to your cell phone’s battery.

In Kandi’s case, she’s just relieved the situation wasn’t worse.

“I’m just thankful to the Lord above that, that he is no worse than what could have happened and that we still have a roof over our head,” said Smith.

