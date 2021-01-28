Advertisement

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.(Source: Josephine County Public Health/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring, so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.
Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Detective: Suspects in Tayveon Bibb murder case had ongoing dispute with victim
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter
Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment...
‘Augmented Reality’ technology for guided spinal procedures available at Greenview Regional Hospital
Our remote learning forecast for Thursday looks to be dry, but cold across the region.
A cool, but dry Thursday forecast
U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped to a still-high 847,000 as the coronavirus virus continues...
US weekly jobless claims drop but still high