Impeachment petitioner seeks to withdraw from proceeding to impeach Governor Beshear

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A lawmaker says one of the four Kentuckians to sign a petition pushing for the governor’s impeachment has signaled he wants to withdraw from the proceeding.

Rep. Jason Nemes said Wednesday the legislative committee reviewing the petition received a letter from the petitioner’s counsel indicating he wants to end his participation.

The other three petitioners are proceeding with their effort.

Nemes says the committee will seek additional information from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Nemes says he hopes the information is returned quickly so the panel can “resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible.” Beshear says there are “zero grounds” for his removal from office.

