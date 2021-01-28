Kentucky Attorney General’s office has ruled the Marshall County Judge Executive violated the Open Records Act

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has ruled against a county official in an open records dispute.

News outlets cited a ruling issued Tuesday in reporting that Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal violated the Open Records Act when he refused to comply with a request from Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.

Neal’s office said the sheriff’s request was “unduly burdensome,” but the ruling said Neal did not provide evidence to refuse the request and did not provide the documents in the required time frame.

The records request stemmed from a controversy over the county’s 911 center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.