Advertisement

Kentucky Attorney General’s office has ruled the Marshall County Judge Executive violated the Open Records Act

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has ruled against a county official in an open records dispute.

News outlets cited a ruling issued Tuesday in reporting that Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal violated the Open Records Act when he refused to comply with a request from Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire.

Neal’s office said the sheriff’s request was “unduly burdensome,” but the ruling said Neal did not provide evidence to refuse the request and did not provide the documents in the required time frame.

The records request stemmed from a controversy over the county’s 911 center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.
Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Detective: Suspects in Tayveon Bibb murder case had ongoing dispute with victim
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment...
‘Augmented Reality’ technology for guided spinal procedures available at Greenview Regional Hospital
Our remote learning forecast for Thursday looks to be dry, but cold across the region.
A cool, but dry Thursday forecast
Good News: Truck Driver Saves Puppy
Good News: Truck Driver Saves Puppy
A cold, but dry end to the week before warm and wet conditions move back in the region!
A cold, but dry Thursday forecast