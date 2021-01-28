Material Handling Systems creating 200 Jobs with new Bowling Green facility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Material Handling Systems Inc. plans to create 200 full-time jobs with a $7.6 million investment in a new facility in Bowling Green.

“This announcement is exciting news for Warren County. Material Handling Systems will further strengthen our local economy and support numerous jobs within the region,” Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon said. “It is a joy to see continued business interest in our community, and we are pleased to have an industry leader locate here.”

The company’s investment includes leasing a 181,000-square-foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark. The primary operations in the new facility will be to manufacture supporting steel structures for conveyor and sortation systems

“Kentucky has been a fantastic place to grow our global business during the past 20-plus years, and we are pleased to be expanding our presence in our home state with a new facility in Bowling Green,” said MHS CEO Scott McReynolds. “Our customers are experiencing new peak demand levels, which means our products and services are also in high demand. This facility will fill an important niche in our manufacturing process and ultimately helps us better serve those customers. We appreciate the KEDFA board’s support and the warm welcome from so many of the region’s leaders, and we look forward to becoming a valued member of the local business community.”

MHS, a leader in the parcel industry, designs, produces, installs and maintains conveyor systems, robotics, software and other products tailored to the needs of its customers, which include some of the world’s leading logistics providers and major retailers with large-scale shipping operations.

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said the company selected the right location to grow its business.

“We welcome Material Handling Systems to Bowling Green and are confident that they will benefit from being a part of our community,” Mayor Alcott said. “We truly appreciate our businesses and do what we can to help them succeed.”

Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, said he looks forward to a long, successful partnership between MHS and the community.

“We are thrilled to have Material Handling Systems join us in South Central Kentucky. Their operations will bring diversity to our manufacturing sector through their focus on conveyor systems,” Bunch said. “We look forward to working with them for years to come.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $2.5 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $7.6 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 200 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $22.50 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, MHS can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

“Kentucky’s distribution and logistics sector – and the industries that support it – have played a vital role in our state’s ability to weather the storm of the past 10 months and position the state for future success,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As we build back stronger, manufacturers like Material Handling Systems are key to Kentucky’s continued growth. By combining advanced technology with precision manufacturing, MHS enables logistics companies to serve the world. I welcome this great new project and the new jobs this Kentucky-grown success story will create.”

Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed two economic development projects totaling $312.3M in capital investment and generating 398 new jobs for 2021. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Site Selection magazine as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the United States and was selected as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” city by Livability, in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine.

