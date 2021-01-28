Advertisement

Metcalfe County man flips truck, suffers minor injuries

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responded to an injury collision on KY 533
The Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responded to an injury collision on KY 533(WBKO)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision, which occurred 2 miles north of Edmonton.

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Garnett D. England was traveling southbound on Kentucky 533 in a 2012 Ford F-150, when the vehicle dropped off the southbound shoulder.

Garnett then sent the vehicle across both travel lanes, then exited the roadway off the northbound shoulder and overturned in a field.

Garnett was taken to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and then released.

Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office says seatbelts were not in use at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Kentucky internet speed test
Kentuckians encouraged to complete internet speed test by February 18
File image
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Hart County crash
The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Bowling Green Football Club, new UPSL team
Bowling Green gets new UPSL soccer team
Multiple tattoos on left hand
Crime Stoppers: Theft and Credit Card Fraud
Monroe County Health Department
Monroe County reports 11 additional COVID-19 cases and releases vaccine information
TJ Regional Health releases updated information on COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing.
T.J. Regional Health daily COVID-19 Statistics update