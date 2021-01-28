Metcalfe County man flips truck, suffers minor injuries

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision, which occurred 2 miles north of Edmonton.

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Garnett D. England was traveling southbound on Kentucky 533 in a 2012 Ford F-150, when the vehicle dropped off the southbound shoulder.

Garnett then sent the vehicle across both travel lanes, then exited the roadway off the northbound shoulder and overturned in a field.

Garnett was taken to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and then released.

Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office says seatbelts were not in use at the time of the collision.

