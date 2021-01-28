BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Caitlyn Wimpee, an 8th grader at South Warren Middle School who has completed the program JA Economics for Success which gives students the information needed to build strong personal finances, a cornerstone to a happy, secure life. Students learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests, and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. Caitlyn wants to have a career as either a pharmacist or a dolphin trainer. Caitlyn’s favorite part of JA was “the fun games with classmates.” She also said, “I like getting to know the volunteers and having fun while learning with classmates.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

