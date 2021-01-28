View From The Hill: WKU plays key role in vaccination effort at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU is playing a huge role in the Medical Center’s massive vaccination effort that got underway earlier this month.

Dr. Mary Bennett, Director of WKU’s School of Nursing and Allied Health is volunteering twice a week giving COVID-19 vaccines.

“I did fifty or sixty in a four hour period last time.”

With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the Medical Center and the Department of Public Health are offering the vaccines at the WKU Health Science Center.

“Because we are right here literally in the parking lot of the Medical Center, this building has been a great space to use. We had these big open spaces, it was easy to find space for people to be socially distanced and still come in and get this massive vaccine program going.”

Even WKU nursing students, who have at least one semester under their belt, can get clinical hours by volunteering to give the vaccine.

“To me it’s another way to help and I want to help”

“For my faculty and students we are right in this building all we have to do is come downstairs, from our offices, or students get out of class and they can put in four hours. Made it easy for us.”

With this efficient system, an average of more than 600 vaccines are being administered each day.

“I don’t have to spend any time putting information in the computer, somebody else does that. I don’t even have to draw up the immunization, the pharmacist already did that.”

All working together to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“The more people we get vaccinated in this community, the safer we will all be and the sooner it will happen for everybody.”

“Hopefully this can give them a little bit of peace of mind that you know yes the world may not be returning quite to normal yet but it can maybe make it a little safer for them to sort of get back to their lives.”

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to sign up, log onto medcenterhealth.org/vaccine.

