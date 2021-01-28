Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports highest daily total of COVID-19 related deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,947 new cases of the virus and the highest single-day number of deaths at 69. Among the deaths reported were a 91-year-old man from Edmonson County, a 77-year-old man from Hart County and a 74-year-old woman from Warren County.

The governor said the positivity rate was 9.04 percent, the fourth straight day below ten percent.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new website, vaccine.ky.gov, to check eligibility to receive the vaccine and to find locations to receive it. A new hotline was also created for Kentuckians to find the same info by phone: 855-598-2246 (TTY 855-326-4654).

Watch below.

