Barren County Drug Arrest

Barren River Drug Task Force
Barren River Drug Task Force(WBKO)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Drug Task Force concluded a 3-month drug investigation on Wednesday, January 27, when they stopped a 2013 white Hyundai around 9:00 p.m. on Baileys Bend Road. They say 34-year-old Tyler Obrien Branstetter tried to elude them by driving through someone’s yard, but they stopped him without incident.

Police say Branstetter admitted having crystal meth. They say they also found marijuana, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Branstetter was arrested and taken to the Barren County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

