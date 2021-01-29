Advertisement

Canmer man arrested after possessing handgun as a convicted felon

Christopher Thompson was arrested by Glasgow Police Department for being a convicted felon having a load handgun in his possession(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A Canmer, Kentucky man is in jail after having a loaded 9mm handgun in his coat.

Glasgow Police performed a traffic stop on East Main Street where they made contact with Christopher E. Thompson.

Police determined he was a convicted felon and arrested him.

Thompson has been charged with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon and is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

