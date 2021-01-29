Advertisement

Charles Bassey selected as finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award

Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball center Charles Bassey has been named a top-10 finalist for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, was named to the Kareem Award watch list last season before a leg injury cut his sophomore campaign short. Bassey was a top-five finalist for the Kareem Award in 2019, one of four freshmen to ever be named a finalist.

Bassey adds this selection to a number of honors the All-American candidate has received this season.

Bassey has been named to the National Player of the Year watch lists for the John Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, and Lute Olson Award. He is also on the watch list for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

As of Thursday, Bassey led the nation in total blocks, rebounds, double-doubles, and dunks. He also ranked second in blocks per game and defensive rebounds per game, as well as third in total rebounds per game.

The junior is averaging 17.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. He is the only player in the nation with three games of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks.

WKU’s non-conference strength of schedule was ranked 16th in the country by the NET on Wednesday.

In WKU’s four matchups against Power Five opponents, Bassey averaged 19 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks.

Bassey’s been named Conference USA Player of the Week six times already this year, tying former Cincinnati star and longtime NBA pro Kenyon Martin for the league record for most in a single season.

The winner of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award will be presented on Friday, April 9.

2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates*

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Liam Robbins, Minnesota

Nate Watson, Providence

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Evan Mobley, USC

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Derek Culver, West Virginia

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-2021 season*

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
Material Handling Systems, Inc. is expanding their operations by adding a new facility in...
Material Handling Systems creating 200 Jobs with new Bowling Green facility
Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Pennsylvania arrested in Hardin Co. on several traffic charges and...
Kentucky State Police pursuit results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest daily total of COVID-19 related deaths
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation

Latest News

WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.
Charles Bassey named to Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist
Gaej Walker makes move around a Panther defender in the LendingTree Bowl.
WKU Football release their 2021 schedule
Ball St Cardinals at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 4, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Lady Tops will play Charlotte this weekend
WKU Soccer's Ambere Barnett tabbed preseason All-Conference USA.
Barnett tabbed preseason All-C-USA; WKU picked third in East