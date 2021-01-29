CRIME TREND: Bowling Green homicides more than doubled in 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News is looking at crime trends from 2020 in Bowling Green.

According to information from the Bowling Green Police Department, homicides more than doubled in 2020 compared to 2019.

Police don’t believe the growth of the area impacts the homicide rate, as population-wise, they say Bowling Green hasn’t significantly increased.

In 2019, there were four homicides and in 2020 there were ten homicides, several cases included multiple victims.

Police say only one of the homicides in 2020 appeared to be random and add those homicides in the area are usually targeted.

“The majority of our homicides, and quite frankly, sometimes it’s every single one of them is committed by a person who is known about the offender or they know the victim,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with Bowling Green Police Department. “And so they have a relationship with him in some way, shape or form. So that’s important to keep in mind when we’re talking about something that affects our community and this importance.”

Three homicide investigations from 2019-2020 remain unsolved. BGPD says they are actively investigating these cases but continue to as for the public’s help in providing information in the cases.

On December 6, officers found 33-year-old Dominique Todd shot several times inside of a white Ford F-150.

On May 4, officers located Tyrikus Boyd, with wounds to the torso area. They also located a second victim who had been shot in the chest. Police say Boyd was taken to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, where he was pronounced deceased. The second victim was treated and released.

And on June 8, officers discovered Timothy Taylor had been placed in the car of a friend and driven to the hospital. Taylor was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he received from the shooting.

2019 homicides:

2/8/2019: Smajo Miropija

2/10/2019: Tracy Riggsbee

12/6/2019: Dominique Todd* Unsolved

12/27/2019: Holden Heath

2020 homicides:

1/24/2020: Michael Russell/Elijsha Taylor

1/30/2020: Somrhut Phan

4/25/2020: Desmon Cunningham

5/4/2020: Tyrikus Boyd* Unsolved

6/8/2020: Timothy Taylor* Unsolved

7/1/2020: Latravion Briggs/Mark Dice II

9/5/2020: Ellis Souders

9/8/2020: Kevin Morris

