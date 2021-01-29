Shop Local while also supporting child abuse prevention this Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Valentine’s Day, get your sweetheart a locally inspired bundle while also helping support children who are victims of child abuse and also child abuse prevention.

The Family Enrichment Center is partnering with sponsors in the community to offer $75 bundles that contain locally derived goodies!

Family Enrichment Center Bundle (Family Enrichment Center)

According to their website, “The Family Enrichment Center was founded in 1977 in Bowling Green, Kentucky by a small group of concerned citizens who wanted to raise community awareness and prevent child abuse. For four decades we have been working to empower families and prevent child abuse due to the kindness and generous support from South Central Kentucky.”

“Family Enrichment Center’s mission is to empower families and prevent child abuse. And so all of the funds from this Valentine’s Day bundles will go directly to supporting our child abuse prevention service programs. And so by purchasing these bundles, you really are giving back to the community. And so being able to celebrate with the traditional Valentine’s Day goodies,” said Family Enrichment Center Director of Development, Katie Dykes. “We really wanted to do something to partner with small businesses because we know that they as well as nonprofits were hurting due to the pandemic. And so this is a way of us being able to help them out and being able to support these local businesses and offer something new and again taking the legwork out on you for Valentine’s Day.”

The Valentine’s Day bundles include a four piece chocolate for Mary Jane’s chocolates, a bottle of wine from Bluegrass Winery in Smiths Grove, and orders get to choose from two of their most popular wines their blackberry or their Commonwealth Cabernet. A sample pack from Buff City Soap and a bouquet of flowers from KB events and design and a jewelry set from an individual donor.

The $75 bundle also includes free delivery and to any office building within the city limits.

If you would like to place your order for a bundle click here for more information.

To visit their website directly, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.