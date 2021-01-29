Financial Adviser Tony Walker weighs in on GameStop, AMC stock buying craze

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shares of GameStop and AMC stock have risen 1,700 percent this month--fueled by day traders from Reddit forums.

“This is not your granddad’s stock market,” said Financial Adviser, Tony Walker.

Walker says the internet and social media have changed the way people are investing.

“When I first got licensed in 1986, you used to go down to the stockbrokers’ office, sit down, analyze things, look at what’s called fundamentals. And back then really only about 10% of the people even knew anything about the stock market,” said Walker. “Technology has proved that pretty much anybody can get involved in the stock market and then with some of these platforms--people can consolidate their efforts, small investors and that’s what happened in GameStop. Hundreds of 1000′s of people just throwing a few dollars at something to drive that price up and that stock is going to go up very quickly.”

But the measure wasn’t without restrictions, Robinhood and other online trading platforms are now limiting the number of stocks their users can buy. They say to prevent market volatility, some claim they’re crushing small investors’ dreams of competing with the big guys.

“I guess the best way to try to explain what I think is going on here would be the same thing. When you go into a large casino we all kind of know that we don’t really know what goes on behind the scenes, maybe there’s some luck and things like that. But I can assure you, if all of a sudden you go in that casino, and you kind of figure out the game, start counting cards, are doing things they don’t like, they’re not going to let you participate very long,” said Walker. “They control the rules to the game, and they’re going to turn those lights off and run you out of that casino. And that’s I think what happened with this platform when the little guys kind of figured out how to make money in this system.”

Robinhood is now limiting trading in 50 plus stocks, including Starbucks, Beyond Meat, and General Motors.

