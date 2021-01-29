Governor Beshear announces new website for COVID-19 vaccine info, and a Kentucky COVID-19 hotline

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Beshear announced a new website, where Kentuckians can determine if they are eligible for the vaccine. If so, they will be directed towards a map that shows available vaccines across the state. According to Beshear, as vaccine supplies increase, more sites will be added to the map.

Dr. Steven Stack said in addition to the find a vaccine website, a new hotline was announced to help Kentuckians who do not have access to the internet or computer, or need additional assistance.

The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

“Hotline operators are prepared to walk a person without internet through what’s on the website via a phone call,” Dr. Stack said. “For those who are vaccine eligible, the operator can help them identify a vaccine location and connect them by phone or even help them look for an available appointment. For those not currently eligible, the operator can help the caller sign up for text or email notifications.”

Governor Beshear also said the federal government will increase each state’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines and guarantee a minimum supply for three weeks.

“The top-line message on vaccines is the same as it has been: Our one issue is supplied. Our only limitation at this point is the number of doses we can get from the federal government,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor added that the state had three specific challenges, all related to a limited supply of the vaccine.

First, the small number of doses the state receives compared to the very large number of health care providers who would like to distribute it.

Second, the state does not have enough vaccine doses or small enough vaccine batches to distribute them equitably on a county by county basis – instead, the state is distributing equitably by region.

Finally, as the state moves into larger and larger phases, the type of infrastructure needed from providers to accommodate patient needs changes.

