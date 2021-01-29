Advertisement

Grants awarded by the state to Kentucky librarians for graduate school

Governor Beshear
Governor Beshear(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, has awarded tuition reimbursement grants to five Kentucky public library staff members to support their pursuit of graduate library science degrees.

Each grant provides up to $2,000 per semester through spring 2022. The staff awarded also agree to continue working in Kentucky public libraries for at least 12 months after obtaining their degrees.

“I am very pleased that we are able to offer these grants to library staff statewide. Libraries are a part of the essential infrastructure of our communities, and having well-trained and educated library staff ensures that the citizens of the commonwealth receive the information they require and the level of service they deserve,” said Terry Manuel, commissioner of KDLA, state librarian, and archives and records administrator.

Graduate School Tuition Reimbursement Grants were awarded to the following recipients:

  • Samantha Betler, Casey County Public Library,
  • Sarah Choate, Jessamine County Public Library,
  • Holly Howard, Bath County Memorial Library,
  • Matthew Jaeger, McCracken County Public Library and
  • Angela Mullins, Johnson County Public Library.

For more information on KDLA resources, programs, and services visit www.kdla.ky.gov or call 502-564-1702.

