Green River District Health Department reporting 221 new coronavirus cases and new death in Ohio County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 221 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 135 of COVID-19.

18 additional cases were reported in Ohio County.

The Covid related deaths were 2 residents in Daviess County and 1 resident in Ohio County.

There have been 17,584 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,314.

There have been 302 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.