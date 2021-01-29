Green River District Health Department reporting 221 new coronavirus cases and new death in Ohio County
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 221 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 135 of COVID-19.
18 additional cases were reported in Ohio County.
The Covid related deaths were 2 residents in Daviess County and 1 resident in Ohio County.
There have been 17,584 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 13,314.
There have been 302 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
