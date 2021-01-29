Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Marlee Boenig

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -“When I heard she was retiring obviously the first thought is ‘oh no that is my partner.’ She does a lot of work around here and she keeps a lot together, not just within the community, and the people she educates --but she is just a staple here within the fire department,” said Michael Cornwell, Sr. Fire Investigator, BGFD.

Marlee Boenig is saying goodbye to her long time career working for the Bowling Green Fire Department.

“I have been doing this for almost 33 years. I think it’s time for me to take a step back. The social media aspect of my job I can do fairly well but not great and I think it is time for someone who is younger. They are more able to jump in there and do videos and all of the different things that we could be doing as a department,” said Marlee Boenig, hero.

Marlee has worked for years educating the public about fire safety and has been a voice for the fire department. However, now she is looking forward to not being on call 24/7 and spending quality time with her family.

“I think it is time for a change. My family dynamic has changed some, I have three grandbabies that I would love to be spoiling right now instead of being at work every day. I think it is just time --you just kind of know it gets here, you know that it’s time,” added Boenig.

One of Marlee’s biggest regrets is not writing down all the stories from over the years.

“This is my family you know we have had a really good time just being together. The silly things mostly is what I remember. I wish I had written all of that down. It’s probably one of my biggest regrets is that I haven’t written down all of the stories that we have,” added Boenig.

Although she might be saying goodbye to BGFD, her lasting impact on the community will not be forgotten by those who worked with her.

“What has just been amazing to see is her compassion for the people that she talks to. The people that she is educating no matter the age, whether it is the many children that she has educated or the adults. The compassion she has for them and the love. You can see that she cares about what she is presenting to them. She cares if it makes a difference with them and their lives and what it might do for the safety of this community,” added Cornwell.

For her commitment to the Bowling Green Fire department for over 30 years, we honor Marlee Boenig as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

