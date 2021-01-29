Advertisement

Kentucky State Police pursuit Results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder

By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 4 observed a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on the Bluegrass Parkway at an estimated 110 mph.

According to KSP, he driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued eastbound where he exited at the 21 mile-marker in Nelson County before reentering the parkway and heading back toward Hardin County.

The pursuit ended once the vehicles exited Bluegrass Parkway on to I-65, with the Tahoe striking an Elizabethtown Police Department cruiser head-on.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles.

After a short altercation with the trooper and EPD, the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, Isaac Sanchez age 35 of Lancaster, PA; was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.

KSP later learned Sanchez was wanted on a criminal homicide warrant out of Pennsylvania.

Along with the out of state warrant, KSP charged Sanchez with speeding, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, driving under the influence and numerous other charges stemming from the pursuit.

A passenger, Idris Delaney, was taken to Baptist Health Hardin with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Delaney was not charged.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bowling Green man wishes to remain anonymous after his winnings.
Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot
Bowling Green Police are looking for Landon Bollenbecker.
Bowling Green Police looking for missing teenager
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Detective: Suspects in Tayveon Bibb murder case had ongoing dispute with victim
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Med Center Health Vaccine Update
Med Center Health Vaccine Update
Barren County Drug Arrest
Barren County Drug Arrest
Barren Co Man arrested after assault and multiple drug charges
Barren Co Man arrested after assault and multiple drug charges
Kentucky State Police pursuit Results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder
Kentucky State Police pursuit Results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder
KY Unemployment update
KY Unemployment update