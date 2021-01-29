Kentucky State Police pursuit Results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 4 observed a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on the Bluegrass Parkway at an estimated 110 mph.

According to KSP, he driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued eastbound where he exited at the 21 mile-marker in Nelson County before reentering the parkway and heading back toward Hardin County.

The pursuit ended once the vehicles exited Bluegrass Parkway on to I-65, with the Tahoe striking an Elizabethtown Police Department cruiser head-on.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles.

After a short altercation with the trooper and EPD, the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, Isaac Sanchez age 35 of Lancaster, PA; was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.

KSP later learned Sanchez was wanted on a criminal homicide warrant out of Pennsylvania.

Along with the out of state warrant, KSP charged Sanchez with speeding, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading, driving under the influence and numerous other charges stemming from the pursuit.

A passenger, Idris Delaney, was taken to Baptist Health Hardin with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Delaney was not charged.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.