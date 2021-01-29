Advertisement

Kentucky State Police warn public of scam

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville have been contacted by a concerned citizen about a scam.

The citizen, a Muhlenberg County resident, received a call from someone stating the citizen had struck the caller’s vehicle, and left his name and number on his windshield.

The caller then stated he had been searching for the citizen, wanting cash payment sent to him for damages.

The citizen had no knowledge of the event, and wisely ended the call.

The Kentucky State Police would like to remind everyone to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone. 

Legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.

To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov

