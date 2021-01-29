Med Center Health gives COVID-19 vaccination update
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center health announced an update on their COVID-19 vaccination priority.
According to Med Center Health, their vaccination priority is Phase 1b for people age 70 or older, and they are prioritizing the population until further notice.
Other people from phase 1a and 1b remain eligible for vaccination. Phase 1c individuals will not be scheduled at this time due to a large number of requests pending from phase 1b.
Med Center asks everyone to remain patient, and they will make an announcement when they are ready to begin receiving requests from those covered in phase 1c.
To keep up with the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit
