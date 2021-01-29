Med Center Health to prioritize vaccinating those 70 and older

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health released a series of tweets stating their intention to prioritize vaccinating those 70 and older included in Phase 1B.

VACCINATION UPDATE: Med Center Health’s COVID-19 vaccination priority is Phase 1b persons age 70 or older. We are prioritizing this population until further notice. (1/4) — Med Center Health (@MedCenterHealth) January 29, 2021

They stated that those in Phase 1A and others included in 1B, such as frontline healthcare workers and first responders, are still eligible to receive the vaccine but the priority will shift to those 70 and older.

Med Center Health added that individuals eligible in Phase 1C will not be scheduled at this time because of their pending Phase 1B requests and asked the public for their patience.

If you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, they provide this link to their website, breaking it down.

