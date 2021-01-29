Med Center Health to prioritize vaccinating those 70 and older
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health released a series of tweets stating their intention to prioritize vaccinating those 70 and older included in Phase 1B.
They stated that those in Phase 1A and others included in 1B, such as frontline healthcare workers and first responders, are still eligible to receive the vaccine but the priority will shift to those 70 and older.
Med Center Health added that individuals eligible in Phase 1C will not be scheduled at this time because of their pending Phase 1B requests and asked the public for their patience.
If you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, they provide this link to their website, breaking it down.
