Rain Returns This Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a fine Friday filled with sunshine, changes are coming for the weekend. Clouds increase early Saturday morning, with rain soon to follow.

A storm system moves out of the Plains and into the Ohio Valley late Saturday. A few showers are possible early Saturday afternoon, but it looks like the bulk of the rain with our weekend weathermaker arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be breezy and warmer Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 40s. Sunday sees highs reach the low to mid 50s early day before falling temps in the afternoon as cooler air moves in. Scattered showers continue for Sunday along with mostly cloudy skies.

February starts cold with highs only in the upper 30s Monday with light snow showers possible. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with warming temperatures. The warmup continues Thursday ahead of our next storm system, which could bring heavy rain to the region to close out next week. Cooler air returns Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Mild. Rain Likely Late. High 49, Low 45, winds SE-13

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy and Mild. High 55, Low 33, winds W-14

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Colder. Light Snow Showers Possible. High 37, Low 26, winds NW-13

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 42

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 74 (1975)

Record Low: -4 (1977)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 3.52″ (0.18″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.1″

Today’s Sunset: 5:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.