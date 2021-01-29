Slightly warmer Friday before rain arrives this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last couple of days have been cold, but the end of the week is a bright note after an active week of severe storms and snow in the region!

High pressure is in control today off near Fort Wayne, Indiana and keeping things dry and cool across the region. The sunshine along with light east winds will aid in pushing us a few degrees warmer compared to Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with sunshine throughout the day. Tonight will see high-level clouds increase late with lows falling in the upper 20s to low 30s with light east winds.

Our next weather-maker moves in Saturday around the lunch hour and bring light to moderate rain showers to the region along with breezy southeast winds! Gusts could reach up to 30 mph, which will help push temperatures in the upper 40s despite the cloud cover and afternoon rain. Rain showers continue Saturday night into Sunday as winds will shift from the southeast to the west, which will keep things mild overnight. Sunday will see rain showers become more isolated as highs will be in the low 50s. Total rainfall amounts will likely be around a half inch through most of south-central Kentucky. Though these amounts sound light, on already saturated grounds this could pose some ponding and minor flooding in portions of the region - so have a way to receive alerts just to be safe!

Sunday night into Monday we’ll see a rain/snow mix with the light snow and flurries lingering into Monday morning. Accumulations from these light snow showers will be minor, generally less than an inch at best, for folks northeast of I-65. Most places will not receive snow accumulations. Monday will be a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and light flurries through the morning. Highs will only be in the mid 30s with breezy northwest winds, so it will feel much colder!

Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures near-normal for this time of the year with dry conditions, but our eyes are on the end of next week as a system could bring some soaking rains and another big cool down. There’s still uncertainty on timing, impacts, and amounts of rainfall right now, but stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as we inch closer to the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43. Low 25. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers likely. High 49. Low 42. Winds SE at 13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible. High 53. Low 33. Winds W at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 74 (1975)

Record Low Today: -4 (1977, 1966)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:08 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 37

Yesterday’s Low: 24

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.30″)

Yearly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.30″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.10″

