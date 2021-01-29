Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides eligible individuals with an added $100 weekly payment in addition to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($300) weekly payment.

To be eligible, claimants must:

Have received at least $5,000 of self-employment income in the most recent taxable year prior to the individual’s application for regular unemployment benefits

Receive an unemployment insurance (UI) benefit – other than Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – for which FPUC is payable

Submit documentation (1099, quarterly tax filings for base period, paycheck stubs, invoices, etc.) substantiating their self-employment income

MEUC is payable beginning with weeks of unemployment no earlier than week ending, Jan. 2, 2021. The MEUC program expires on March 14, 2021. This means that the last payable week for MEUC is week ending, March 13, 2021. To apply, log in to a UI account. There is a section under My Account that says File for MEUC.

Cubbage also updated Kentuckians on 1099-G documents. Over 600,000 UI 1099-G documents were mailed out over the last few weeks.

“The KCC website homepage has been updated under ‘Attention: Important UI Messages’ with a document to assist with your 1099 questions,” said Cubbage. “If you have questions or suspect fraudulent activity on your account, you can also email [kyou1099@ky.gov]kyou1099@ky.gov.”

Cubbage said Kentuckians can reference a new “What You Need to Know” graphic to learn more about how to keep receiving benefits, or begin receiving benefits for the first time, under the federal Continued Assistance Act.

Cubbage also reviewed the PUA back pay process and she reminded Kentuckians with UI Bank of America debit cards that funds must be spent off the cards no later than Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.