WKU students to host virtual Dance Big Red for Norton Children’s Heart Institute

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Seventh Annual Dance Big Red student-led dance fundraising event at Western Kentucky University will be held virtually on February 26, 2021. This past March students, faculty, families, sponsors and special community guests danced virtually raising over $34,000 for Norton Children’s Hospital. Since inception, Dance Big Red has raised nearly $300,000 for Norton Children’s Hospital. All Western Kentucky University students, faculty and staff are invited to participate. All WKU friends and family can support the event with a donation and/or become a business sponsor of the event.

Students can get involved with Dance Big Red by signing up here or forming a team, and the cost is $10 per person with a suggested fundraising minimum of $100. Community members can get involved by donating or sponsoring the event. Community hour will take place from 6 to 7 pm and will give community members the opportunity to get a closer look at all the action on Facebook Live.

New this year, organizers will host an auction virtually on social media. There will also be a TikTok competition along with All Talk No Dance, similar to a Ted Talk – all raising funds and awareness for Norton Children’s Hospital. For details regarding these extra activities planned, follow Dance Big Red on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Dance Big Red will support pediatric heart care at Norton Children’s Heart Institute.

The Childress family of Mammoth Cave is a Brave Heart Family. Rae Childress’ daughter Brystol, who turns six on February 2, has had five heart surgeries and preparing for her 6th. Norton Children’s Hospital also helped her recover from a stroke when she was 3 years old. Rae said, “Without this hospital, my child would not be alive.”

As far as Dance Big Red, Rae said, “Watching the event grow makes me proud. It is so good to see that these students honestly care for this hospital and kids. It’s not very often that you see college students doing things like this. I hope they truly understand the importance of what they are doing.”

