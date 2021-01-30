Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Kentucky State Police warn public of scam
James Keith Ray FBI booking photo.
Man with Bowling Green record arrested following interview about Nashville bombing
Mark Cline charged with sexual abuse, video voyeurism.
BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim
Unemployment
Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Update
Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Pennsylvania arrested in Hardin Co. on several traffic charges and...
Kentucky State Police pursuit results in an arrest of a man wanted for murder

Latest News

Ryan's Making a Difference Outreach
Local high school student making a difference one Saturday at a time
Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities